Metro police investigating fatal shooting in the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal shooting in the northwest valley.
Around 9 p.m., Metro police said they responded to a residence near Elkhorn Road and Hualapai Way on reports of a domestic disturbance.
Responding officers said they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.
Metro said a male person of interest was detained at the scene.
This is an ongoing investigation.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.