Metro police investigating fatal shooting in the northwest valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are investigating a fatal shooting in the northwest valley.

Around 9 p.m., Metro police said they responded to a residence near Elkhorn Road and Hualapai Way on reports of a domestic disturbance.

Responding officers said they found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries, police said.

Metro said a male person of interest was detained at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it is made available.