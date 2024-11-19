Metro police have woman in custody following barricade near Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way

UPDATE: Las Vegas Metro police said the woman has been taken into custody without incident.



LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade at a residence in the area of Flamingo Road and El Capitan Way.

El Capitan Way will be closed from Debonair Avenue to Saddle Avenue.



Police said around 3:30 p.m., they received reports of a woman firing a handgun outside her home in the above-mentioned area. Responding officers said they arrived on scene the and contained the residence.

The woman has refused to leave her home, according to police, so SWAT has been deployed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story.