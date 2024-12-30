Metro police asking for help to identify arson suspect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an arson investigation.

WE NEED YOUR HELP!



Do you recognize the arson suspect in this photo? Detectives believe this individual is responsible for setting a residence on fire in the 10100 Block of Driftwood Estate Street, Las Vegas, NV 89141.

A family was asleep inside the home at the time of the fire… pic.twitter.com/pgZ5E2y38t — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 30, 2024

LVMPD said they believe the suspect set fire to a residence in the 10100 block of Driftwood Estate Street on Nov. 27 between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

LVMPD said a family was sleeping inside the residence at the time of the fire but they managed to escape.

If you have any information regarding this suspect or investigation, LVMPD is asking you to contact them at (702) 828-2843 or via EAC@lvmpd.com. You can also report anonymously at Nevada Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.