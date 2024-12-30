Watch Now
Metro police asking for help to identify arson suspect

LVMPD: Do you recognize the arson suspect in this photo? (Nov. 28, 2024)
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect involved in an arson investigation.

LVMPD said they believe the suspect set fire to a residence in the 10100 block of Driftwood Estate Street on Nov. 27 between 12:30 a.m. and 1:30 a.m.

LVMPD said a family was sleeping inside the residence at the time of the fire but they managed to escape.

If you have any information regarding this suspect or investigation, LVMPD is asking you to contact them at (702) 828-2843 or via EAC@lvmpd.com. You can also report anonymously at Nevada Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

