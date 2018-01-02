Police: Men use marketplace websites to rob victims at gunpoint

Two men were arrested for arranging meetings with victims selling property on different marketplace websites – then robbing them at gunpoint.

At 3:24 p.m. on Nov. 11, 2017, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the Villa Del Rio apartment complex located in the 3800 block of South Nellis Boulevard to investigate a report of shots fired. A man and his teenaged child said they had been the robbed and shot at by the suspects. Neither of the father nor son was injured.

LVMPD Southeast Area Command Patrol Investigations Section found out the two victims had put an item up for sale and had arranged a meeting with a potential buyer. The buyer requested the victims meet him at the Villa Del Rio apartment complex. The victims were flagged down by the suspect in the parking lot who was with another male.

During the transaction, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the property. The adult victim ran and the suspect fired multiple rounds from his handgun, but missed the man. The teenaged victim had remained in the car, but when the shots were fired, he got out of the car and ran. The suspect then turned and fired at the running teen. At least one of the rounds fired went into an apartment where another teen was at home. That teen was also uninjured.

As a result of the investigation, 18- year old Tyresse Jackson and 18-year-old Demonte Walter have been named as the suspects in this case. Walter was already in custody at the Clark County Detention Center for unrelated charges and Jackson was under house arrest for an unrelated event that occurred a few days after this crime. They were both rebooked on the following charges:

Attempted murder with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon (2 counts)

Robbery with a deadly weapon

Conspiracy to commit robbery with a deadly weapon

Aiming a gun at a person

Discharging a gun at or into an occupied structure

Unfortunately, these stories are not uncommon and precautions should be taken when exchanging good via the internet.