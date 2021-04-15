Massive California recycling scam involves Las Vegas casinos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Six men have been charged with running a recycling fraud scheme that trucked tons of trash from Las Vegas casinos into California in order to collect state redemption money.

Authorities on Wednesday said six men have been arrested and a seventh is at large.

All are chaged in San Bernardino County with conspiracy, grand theft and unlawful recycling.

Prosecutors say last year, the men trucked tens of thousands of pounds of aluminum and plastic beverage containers to Southern California recycling centers in order to collect refunds on deposits that Californians pay on bottles and cans.

At least $300,000 was seized.