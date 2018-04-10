Man who fired shots at security guards in Lake Mead National Recreation Area sentenced

A man who fired multiple shots at security guards at the Las Vegas Boat Harbor Marina was sentenced Monday to 81 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jamie Joe Dulus, 29, of Henderson, was sentenced to nearly 7 years in prison. In January, Dulus pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon and use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

On Aug. 10, 2017, as the bar was closing at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area's Las Vegas Boat Harbor, two security guards asked Dulus to leave the area because he was acting belligerent, according to authorities. Dulus argued with the guards as he walked along the walkway leading to the parking lot. The guards followed him to ensure he left the area.

Dulus then set his beer bottle on the ground, lifted his shirt, and grabbed a .25 caliber Raven handgun from his waistband. Authorities said Dulus aimed and fired once at each security guard, and then started running toward the guards firing one more shot.

When Dulus reached the two guards, he pressed the barrel of the handgun to one guard's forehead, authorities said. The second guard was able to pull Dulus's hand away as another shot was fired.

The guards were able to wrestle Dulus to the ground, remove the gun from his hand, and hold him until National Park Service Rangers arrived on scene.

No one was injured during the incident.