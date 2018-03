The FBI is asking for the public's assistance in locating Shawn Fredrick Weatherhead. Weatherhead reportedly contacted various FBI offices around the country and threatened to kills law enforcement officials. Since 2015, he is said to have placed approximately 1,000 threatening calls to FBI offices.

The FBI says Weatherhead is a user of illegal drugs and is to be considered armed and dangerous. Specifically, he is known to carry a switch-blade.

#FBI Las Vegas is seeking the public's assistance to help locate Shawn Weatherhead, who is #Wanted for making threats to law enforcement. https://t.co/UMpgJXgm3v pic.twitter.com/rh3t9GX6yU — FBI Las Vegas (@FBILasVegas) March 23, 2018

Weatherhead has tattoos all over his body and a unique "dork" tattoo across his throat.

If you've seen this man please contact the local FBI office.