Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington, police say

Fatal stabbing
Steven Smallwood, KTNV
A man was stabbed to death over what police say was likely a property dispute near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue early Monday morning.
Fatal stabbing
Fatal stabbing
Posted at 7:12 AM, Oct 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-17 10:12:22-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a stabbing near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue overnight on Monday, police say.

The man and his girlfriend were walking on Rainbow when another man approached them and an argument ensued, said. Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section.

The suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the man, and took off, Johansson said.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His girlfriend is OK, Johansson said.

Police believe the couple likely knew the suspect and the argument was over a property dispute.

Johansson says investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get a better description of the killer, who is believed to be an adult male in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH