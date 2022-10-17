Man stabbed to death over 'property dispute' near Rainbow, Washington, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after a stabbing near Rainbow Boulevard and Washington Avenue overnight on Monday, police say.

The man and his girlfriend were walking on Rainbow when another man approached them and an argument ensued, said. Lt. Jason Johansson with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's homicide section.

The suspect pulled out a knife, stabbed the man, and took off, Johansson said.

The man was transported to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His girlfriend is OK, Johansson said.

Police believe the couple likely knew the suspect and the argument was over a property dispute.

Johansson says investigators are reviewing surveillance video to get a better description of the killer, who is believed to be an adult male in his 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.