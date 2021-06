LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives are looking for a man after a stabbing at the Orleans Casino.

The man was at one of the entrances when he was approached by another man who demanded he hand over his belongings and when the man refused he victim was stabbed.

A security officer was able to help the man and call police.

However the man who did the stabbing took off from the scene.

If you have any information, police have advised those to contact crime stoppers at 702-385-5555.