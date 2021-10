LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says officers responded to a report of a shooting in the sidewalk area outside of the Miracle Mile Shops early Friday morning at about 3 a.m.

Officers arrived and say they located a man with an apparent gunshot wound.

According to authorities, the shooter was located nearby and taken into custody without incident.

The man who was shot had non-life-threatening injuries.

LVMPD says this appears to be an isolated incident.