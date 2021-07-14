Man shot, killed on Carey Avenue in North Las Vegas; suspected shooter arrested

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting on Wednesday morning.

Homicide detectives were called to an apartment complex in the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue, west of Civic Center Drive, just before 8 a .m.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was shot multiple times at that location and transported to the University Medical Center but later died.

The suspected shooter was taken into custody, according to police.

Police did not release any further immediate details.