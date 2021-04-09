Man shot in Henderson near Sunset Road, Stephanie Street

HENDERSON (KTNV) — At about 7:20am, the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a shooting incident at the 1400 block of West Sunset Road near Stephanie Street.

An adult male was on scene with an apparent gunshot wound. The male was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

There is no suspect description nor further information available surrounding the incident.

There are no road closures; however areas of the shopping center parking lot have been closed to traffic.

This is an active scene, please avoid the area.

