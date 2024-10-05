Man shot during possible illegal marijuana sale in east Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two persons of interest were apprehended in an east Las Vegas neighborhood on Friday night after a fatal shooting.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department began its investigation in the area of Grass Meadows Drive and Fieldmouse Avenue, which is near Tree Line Drive and Sahara Avenue in Sunrise Manor.

Police were called to the area at 4:22 p.m. on reports of a shooting, said Lt. Jason Johansson of LVMPD's Homicide Section.

Arriving officers found a man on the ground near a car who had been shot, Johansson said. The man was transported to Sunrise Hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

As police began their investigation, Johansson says they were approached by a witness who said they'd seen two men wearing dark clothes and ski masks run into a nearby apartment complex.

Police secured the complex and started reaching out to people inside. After about 20 minutes, Johansson says two men turned themselves in.

Based on their preliminary investigation, police believe the shooting could have been the result of an illegal marijuana sale that either became a dispute or a robbery, Johansson said.

As of Friday night, detectives had not officially confirmed that the two men in custody are suspects in the shooting, but Johansson said he was confident they had apprehended the people involved.

He also pointed out that the shooting happened next to a park where children were playing, saying they "dodged a bullet" that more people weren't injured.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is asked to contact LVMPD's Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or homicide @lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.