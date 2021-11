NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas police say a man in his 50s was shot and killed in the parking lot of Broadacres Marketplace at 2930 Las Vegas Blvd. Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:15 p.m. and no one has been arrested at this time.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555.