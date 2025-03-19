Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man shot and killed after possible domestic dispute in northwest valley, LVMPD says

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a shooting in the northwest valley Tuesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD said a possible domestic dispute in the 3000 block of Cheltenham Street led to a man being shot. According to police, the man died of his injuries.

LVMPD said the area around the crime scene mentioned above will be closed until Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas