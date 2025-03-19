Man shot and killed after possible domestic dispute in northwest valley, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead following a shooting in the northwest valley Tuesday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

LVMPD said a possible domestic dispute in the 3000 block of Cheltenham Street led to a man being shot. According to police, the man died of his injuries.

LVMPD said the area around the crime scene mentioned above will be closed until Wednesday morning.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Updates will be added as they are made available.