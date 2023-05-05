Man rides bus to police station after stabbing another man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing charges after allegedly stabbing another man on Wednesday.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a man later identified as William Smith was walking along North Las Vegas Boulevard near Tonopah Avenue around 3 p.m.

That's when he is accused of stabbing another man.

Investigators said a good Samaritan gave the victim a ride to North Vista Hospital before the man was taken to University Medical Center to be treated.

There is no word on his condition as of Friday afternoon.

Police said Smith got onto a bus that "happened to pull up" and got off near the LVMPD's downtown area command where he turned himself in.

Police said Smith is facing attempted murder and battery charges.