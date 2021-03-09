Man receives life without parole after killing 3-year-old Pahrump girl in 2017

PAHRUMP (KTNV) — Pahrump District Court Judge Robert Lane sentenced Cole Engelson to life in prison without the possibility of parole Tuesday for the murder of 3-year-old Yessenia Camp.

A jury took two hours to find Engelson guilty of first-degree murder after an 8-day jury trial that ended on Nov. 16, 2020.

Engelson beat the child to death on July 15, 2017, in a home that he shared with the little girl's mother.

“I have grown to admire Yessenia’s family for their courage and grace, so I am thankful that this case ended in a way that paid respect to Yessenia and gave her people a chance to address the Court and get a little more closure,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said. “And we can all take some comfort from the knowledge that Engelson can never do anything like this again.”

“I want to thank my Chief Deputy, who tried the case with me, and the rest of our team in the DA’s Office. Also the fire rescue people, the detectives and deputies, and the medical professionals who all did so much to help us get justice for Yessenia,” Arabia said. “They were great and I am grateful.”

During the sentencing hearing, Yessenia’s family members asked the court to impose a life-without-parole sentence. Such a sentence would be proper, they said, because little Yessenia would never have the chance to “come back” in 20 years so Engelson should not have that chance either.

The shocking brutality of the crime and Engelson’s lack of remorse were also discussed. Judge Lane spoke kindly to Yessenia’s family and then did not hesitate before imposing the “life without” sentence. As a result, Engelson will have no parole date.