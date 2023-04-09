Man made bomb threat to LAS to get 'attention' to see whether or not he was 'good-looking,' court docs show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Joshua A. Corfee of Lake Havasu, Arizona is facing his first appearance in court April 13 for allegedly making a bomb threat to LAS, saying he wanted to get "international attention" and to see whether or not he's "good looking."

According to a complaint filed by a FBI Las Vegas agent, on Feb. 26, Corfee placed a telephone call to the Harry Reid International Airport Control Center, saying that he placed a bomb at the airport.

The call transcript was written as follows, and reportedly lasted for about 40 seconds:

Operator: "Thank you for calling Harry Reid International Airport, how may I assist you?"

Corfee: "Yeah, I'm a known 'incel' and I wanted to let you know that I put a bomb in the airport." Corfee continues saying that he's, "out of Lake Havasu city."

Operator: "OK, one moment please. When did you do this?"

Corfee: "I don't know."

Operator: "You don't know which airline you placed this on?"

According to the complaint document, this was when the call ended.

The control center soon informed FBI of the call. This was when an agent called the number of Corfee.

When Corfee was confronted by an FBI agent about the "threat of terrorism" on the phone, Corfee denied making any threats, stating he, "didn't even go to the airport," and that he lives in Arizona. The agent then asked him why he brought up the airport before the agent was able to mention what airport the call was referring to. Corfee then admitted to the agent that he did place a phone call to LAS, including making those statements to the control center.

According to the complaint filed, Corfee said to the agent on the phone that he was an "incel" and wanted "international attention."

The Airport Control Center at LAS also released canines who specialize in detecting explosive devices, and no such devices were found.

The complaint says the FBI worked with the Mohave County Sheriff's Office to locate Corfee at his residence in Lake Havasu, Arizona.

Joshua A. Corfee is set to make his initial appearance on April 13.

According to an indictment filing, the grand jury charges Corfee of:

