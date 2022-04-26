Watch
Man known as 'Choppa' suspected of sex trafficking; Las Vegas detectives seek victims

Kevin Barnes
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Kevin Barnes, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday for sex trafficking of an adult.
Kevin Barnes
The Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas
Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-26 16:19:17-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas believe a man they arrested for sex trafficking may have additional victims, officials said in a press release.

Police say he goes by the nickname "Choppa" and has a large social media following. Detectives believe Barned may have used that following "to recruit women to be sex workers," the said.

Officers asked that "anyone who was contacted by Barnes to become a sex worker" to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's vice section at 702-828-3455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

