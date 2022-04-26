Man known as 'Choppa' suspected of sex trafficking; Las Vegas detectives seek victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas believe a man they arrested for sex trafficking may have additional victims, officials said in a press release.

Kevin Barnes, 37, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday for sex trafficking of an adult.

Police say he goes by the nickname "Choppa" and has a large social media following. Detectives believe Barned may have used that following "to recruit women to be sex workers," the said.

Officers asked that "anyone who was contacted by Barnes to become a sex worker" to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's vice section at 702-828-3455. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.