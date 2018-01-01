Man killed trying to climb inside family's SUV near Alexander, Lamb

At 10:25 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers say a driver shot a man trying to get into his car near Alexander Road and Gulliver Street.

The event began when a man was reportedly hanging on to or being dragged by a pickup heading westbound on Alexander Street from Lamb Boulevard.

A driver of a red Dodge SUV flagged down the pickup to say someone was hanging on to the truck. The pickup stopped, the victim let go and pickup left the scene.

The victim then attempted to get into the Dodge SUV while two adults and three children inside the vehicle tried to prevent him from getting in. At some point, the driver took out a gun and started to hit the victim over the head. When that didn't work the driver fired two shots into the victim to stop him. The victim was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The five people in the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police officers.The incident is being considered as self-defense and no arrests have been made.