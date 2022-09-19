Man killed stepson before taking his own life in Silverado Ranch, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two adult males were found dead in a home in the Silverado Ranch area on Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.

From a preliminary investigation, it appears a stepfather shot his stepson, then "took his own life," according to police.

"The investigation conducted by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victim and his stepfather had an ongoing dispute with each other," officials said.

Officers discovered the bodies at 5:31 p.m. after they were called to the home in the 9500 block of Colorado Blue Street (in the area of Las Vegas and Silverado Ranch boulevards).

Neither man was publicly identified in a press release sent Monday.

Confidential support from trained counselors is available by dialing 988 to reach the national suicide prevention lifeline. For those who'd prefer to text, the crisis line can be reached at 741-741.