Man killed in shooting after altercation near Maryland Parkway, Karen Avenue, Las Vegas police say

Posted at 11:15 AM, Oct 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-20 17:28:05-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One man is dead following an altercation that led to a shooting in the 2600 block of South Maryland Parkway on Thursday.

Arriving officers from LVMPD's South Central Command located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds on the scene, who was later declared deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect fled the scene after fatally shooting the man. Detectives are currently canvassing the area for evidence and potential surveillance footage.

Maryland Parkway will remain open during LVMPD's investigation, but Karen Avenue will be shut down near State Street.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

