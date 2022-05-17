Watch
Man killed, another injured in North Las Vegas shooting

Posted at 11:52 AM, May 17, 2022
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Around 12 a.m. on Monday, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex regarding a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized.

North Las Vegas Police Department officers arrived at the apartment complex in the 2600 block of E. Deer Springs Way to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

The first victim was transported to University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Police said the second victim was taken to Sunrise Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

NLVPD reports detectives and CSI are actively investigating. A shooter had not been apprehended as of this report.

"To help protect the integrity of the case, there is no information available as it relates to a suspect," police stated.

Neither victim had been publicly identified as of this report. Police said the identity of the man who was killed would be released by the coroner's office at a later date.

Those with information related to this incident are asked to call the NLVPD at 702-633-2133. Anonymous reports can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

