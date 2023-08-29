Man involved in 2 pursuits is accused of murdering 64-year-old by Nye County officials

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nye County officials said John Vithoulkas is facing murder charges after allegedly shooting and killing a 64-year-old then using their vehicle in a pursuit on Aug. 19 this year.

Vithoulkas was not found by officials until Las Vegas police found a second vehicle he was suspected of using.

Police said on Aug. 19, 64-year-old Martin Riske's vehicle was used in a pursuit that involved a woman and Vithoulkas. The vehicle was later found but was unattended. However, the woman was taken into custody.

The next day, the Nye County Sheriff's Office underwent another vehicle pursuit that was unrelated and took officials to the Shoshone area of California. However, officials said the pursuit was terminated, and the driver was not identified.

"Through further investigation, detectives found that the driver of the first and second vehicles was John Vithoulkas," NSCO said.

On Aug. 21 around 12:15 p.m., police said a deceased person was located in front of a residence's yard at the 900 block of W. Irene Street in Pahrump. According to a release from Nye County, the deceased has been identified as Riske. He was a victim of murder and had died from gunshot wounds.

An investigation by Nye County officials accuses Vithoulkas of murder for allegedly shooting and killing Riske, using his vehicle to flee from deputies.

"He was taken into custody by Metro police and arrested for the arrest warrant," officials said. "Vithoulkas is being held in the Clark County Detention Center pending his transfer to Nye County."

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked by officials to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.