Man in stolen vehicle dies after being arrested by Las Vegas police

Cause of death unknown at this time
Posted at 7:13 AM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-23 10:13:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man died in police custody shortly after his arrest on Monday.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers stopped a stolen vehicle around 6:22 p.m. at a gas station on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard.

They took 2 men into custody.

During the investigation, an officer noticed one of the men displaying signs of medical distress.

They put the man into the recovery position and called for help.

The man was taken to Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and pronounced deceased.

The Clark County coroner will release the man’s name and cause of death.

