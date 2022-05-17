Man found shot in street west of I-15 in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was found shot in the street in an industrial area west of Interstate 15 in Las Vegas on Tuesday morning, police say.

A passerby called 911 after they saw the injured man in the area of Hotel Rio Drive and Dean Martin Drive at approximately 10:10 a.m.

Arriving police officers found the man and he was transported to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect in this shooting was still outstanding as of noon on Tuesday. Their investigating is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.