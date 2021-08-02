Man found in alley after shooting, Las Vegas police looking for shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 31 at approximately 9:48 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a report of a person who was shot in an alley in the 1100 block of Toni Avenue, which is near East Tropicana Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Arriving officers located an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to LVMPD's press release. Medical personnel transported the victim to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

LVMPD Homicide detectives were notified and responded to the scene. At this time, the motive is unknown and police have not identified a suspect.

The Clark County coroner will release the man's name.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.