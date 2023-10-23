Man found fatally shot at downtown Las Vegas intersection; homicide detectives on scene

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas is under investigation Sunday night by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting was reported at approximately 5 p.m. at the intersection of 3rd Street and Utah Avenue, an LVMPD spokesperson tells Channel 13.

Officers responded to find a man dead from a gunshot wound, and homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

As part of the ongoing investigation, police shut down southbound lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard from 4th Street to Wyoming Avenue. Utah Avenue was also closed at 3rd Street.

Police stated their investigation was ongoing, with no additional details to provide as of this report.