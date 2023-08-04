Man fatally stabbed after altercation in North Las Vegas, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning after a fight between two men turned deadly in North Las Vegas, police say.

According to North Las Vegas Police Department, a stabbing on the 3700 block of East Owens Avenue was reported around 1 a.m.

Officers arriving at the scene located a 43-year-old adult male suffering from "multiple stab wounds." Medical personnel later pronounced him deceased.

Homicide detectives determined that the victim — who is an unhoused individual — got into an altercation with another individual and was fatally stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival.

Detectives also believe this was an isolated incident, but say the investigation is still ongoing.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.