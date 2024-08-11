Man fatally shot in early morning altercation, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said one man is dead following a shooting on Sunday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of the shooting at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue. Police said they located a male victim at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

LVMPD Homicide said their investigation indicated two individuals approached the victim and an argument started. Police said one of the individuals drew a firearm and shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.