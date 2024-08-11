Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man fatally shot in early morning altercation, police say

Police lights LVMPD
KTNV
FILE PHOTO: A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police cruiser with its lights activated.
Police lights LVMPD
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police said one man is dead following a shooting on Sunday morning.

Around 2:11 a.m., LVMPD officers responded to a report of the shooting at the intersection of North Sandhill Road and Tully Avenue. Police said they located a male victim at the scene with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel responded to the scene where they pronounced the victim dead.

LVMPD Homicide said their investigation indicated two individuals approached the victim and an argument started. Police said one of the individuals drew a firearm and shot the victim.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521, or via email at homicide@lvmpd.com. You can also report anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555, or online via www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH