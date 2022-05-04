Man fatally shot at bus stop in east Las Vegas; shooter at large

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting at a bus stop in east Las Vegas early Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.

The victim died from his injuries.

Metro officials said the shooting happened at approximately 2 a.m. at a bus stop near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue.

Police believe there was a fight at the bus stop and the man was shot. The gunman fled the scene and had not been apprehended.

Additional information about the shooting or a potential suspect was not immediately released by police. This is a developing story.