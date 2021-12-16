Man facing sexual assault charges in Las Vegas arrested in New York

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Custom and Border Protection agents arrested 40-year-old Zeng Lin at John F Kennedy Airport for two arrest warrants issued for sexual assaults that occurred in Las Vegas.

Authorities say the arrest was made on Nov. 28 and Lin has been extradited to Las Vegas and is currently housed in the Clark County Detention Center.

As part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI), DNA evidence was linked between two unsolved sexual assault cases that occurred in 2015 and 2018 in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction, according to officials.

The cases were reviewed by cold-case investigators who were able to identify Lin as the suspect in these crimes and arrest warrants were issued.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned Lin was living out of the country.

On Nov. 27, Homeland Security Investigations report it learned Lin was going to be boarding a flight from Singapore to New York.

Officials say LVMPD detectives worked with Port Authority police and Custom and Border Protection who coordinated Lin’s arrest for his active warrants upon his arrival to New York.

Anyone who may have been a victim of Lin’s or has information about his crimes is urged to contact the LVMPD Sex Offender Apprehension Program by phone at 702-828- 3421. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555.