Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Oakey, Decatur Boulevard

Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jul 04, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shortly before 4 a.m. July 3, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a 911 call from a citizen reporting a suspicious situation outside of an apartment in the 4600 block of West Oakey Boulevard.

The citizen later updated that gunshots were heard outside.

Responding officers located an unresponsive male adult near the building suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates there was an argument involving multiple people. During the argument, gunshots were fired which resulted in the victim being struck.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

