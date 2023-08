LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a man died Sunday evening after being stabbed twice.

Homicide is responding to apartments at the 2900 block of N. Rancho Drive intersecting N. Decatur Boulevard.

Police said a man stabbed another man twice. The stabbed victim was transported to UMC, but later died.

Police did not confirm as of 7:30 p.m. if the suspect is in custody.

KTNV will provide details as they become available.