Man dead after being shot Saturday night, Las Vegas police looking for shooter

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On July 3 at approximately 9:50 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received multiple reports of a shooting in the 6600 block of West Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard.

Responding officers located an adult male in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to University Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

LVMPD Homicide detectives responded to the scene. At this time, no one has been arrested and the motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.