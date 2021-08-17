Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man believed to be in his 60s wanted for armed robbery in Las Vegas

items.[0].image.alt
LVMPD
AUG 16 ROBBERY SUSPECT.PNG
Posted at 11:05 PM, Aug 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-17 02:05:34-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Aug. 15 at about 7:30 p.m Las Vegas police say a man committed a robbery with a deadly weapon at a business near the intersection of North Buffalo and Vegas drives.

Police believe the man is in his 60s, with a medium build and was wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH