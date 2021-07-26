Man arrested in North Las Vegas for leaving child in car

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man named Jesse Ramires, 43, was arrested on July 24 in North Las Vegas after police found a small child inside of a hot vehicle.

North Las Vegas police say they received a call around 1:30 p.m. from a concerned citizen.

Police found a 6-year-old child sitting in a car in the auto salvage parking lot on North Lamb Boulevard near Lone Mountain Road.

The car windows were down but it was over 100 degrees.

A woman on the scene told police that Ramires had asked her to watch the child because children are not allowed inside the auto salvage.

The woman said no and Ramires allegedly decided to leave the child inside the car instead. The woman decided to stay behind after observing Ramirez going inside.

Police made contact with Ramires inside of the auto salvage yard. According to his arrest report, he began apologizing when police told him why they were there.

Ramires admitted he had made a mistake. He also told police that he was there to pick up parts for a friend.

Due to the fact that the child was in the car alone for at least 30 minutes and it was not an emergency, he was placed under arrest.

The child was taken into custody by Child Protective Services.

Ramires was transported to North Las Vegas Corrections Center. His vehicle was also towed

Ramires is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and leaving a child unattended in a motor vehicle.

