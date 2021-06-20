Man arrested in Las Vegas for punching, chasing Black man for 7 blocks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man named John Arellano, 24, is under arrest for a possible hate crime and attempted murder after hitting a Black man on June 16 near a bus stop at Fairwood Circle and Jones Boulevard.

Las Vegas police say they received a call about a man being chased down the street around 5 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, a man began “marching” towards them yelling “I hate ni$%#@!.” A police officer fired a nonlethal round at Arellano. As he was being placed under arrest, Arellano repeatedly stated “I punched him.”

The victim, who was wearing a red Target shirt and tan pants, told police he was walking home from work when Arellano called him a racial slur and punched him in the eye.

Arellano then reportedly chased the victim for 7 blocks and 13 minutes before police arrived at the scene.

While being transported to the hospital, Arellano allegedly told police “I should have killed that black guy that I hit.” When the officer asked Arellano if he was talking about the victim, he responded “yes, it can affect my pride.” Arellano also reportedly talked about how he is at war with Black people.

Arellano was booked into Clark County Detention Center. He is also facing a charge of assault on a protected person because he advanced on a police officer at the scene.

