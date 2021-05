HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson police say they arrested 33-year-old Darren Lockett after he fired a gun on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 6:40 p.m. in the 2200 block of North Green Valley Parkway near West Warm Springs Road.

Lockett was booked into the Henderson Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

No injuries were reported.