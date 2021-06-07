Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Man arrested in Henderson for attempting to lure girl at McDonald's

items.[0].image.alt
LAS VEGAS POLICE DEPARTMENT
ARMANNA BELLOW
Posted at 4:06 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 19:06:36-04

HENDERSON (KTNV) — 34-year-od Armanna Bellow was arrested May 31 by Henderson Police after he approached a girl at a local McDonald’s restaurant.

According to the arrest report for Bellow, he asked the girl, whose age was not revealed, if she lived in the area, how she got to McDonald’s, and where she was going.

He reportedly got close to the girl as she was gathering her belongings and grabbed her skateboard at one point.

The girl told him to leave her alone and started crying, according to the report.

Police were able to locate Bellow and asked him why he was talking to a girl who was obviously under the age of 17.

He initially said that he was looking for a place to stay for the night and wanted to meet her parents.

When police asked him what he would do if he was able to go to the girl’s house. He said that he intended to be one with her and wanted to make babies.

Bellow was arrested and transported to Henderson Detention Center. He was booked on a luring charge.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH