Man arrested in connection with shooting at Chinatown gas station

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man was arrested on Monday morning in connection with a fatal altercation outside a gas station on Spring Mountain Road that left one dead.

According to a press release, Las Vegas Metro police received a call at 7:42 p.m. about a man who had been shot in the parking lot of a business located in the 4300 block of Spring Mountain Road on Sept. 3.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Shooter at large after fatal altercation at Las Vegas Chinatown gas station

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and victim were in conversation — which turned aggressive — before the suspect brandished a gun. The shooter ran away, while the gunshot victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

On Monday, detectives identified 21-year-old Arion Harvey-Hawthorne as the suspect in this crime and booked him into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, has yet to be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.