Man arrested for unsolved 1995 sexual assault of a minor in Las Vegas

LVMPD
Posted at 1:26 PM, May 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-09 16:57:19-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has arrested a man in regards to an unsolved sexual assault case from 1995.

Police say on Nov. 29, 1995, a girl under the age of 16 was walking home from school when she was approached from behind by a man who sexually assaulted her.

The case turned cold, according to police, until DNA evidence collected after the attack found a match in a police database in 2019.

The DNA match came back to Matthew Laycock, police documents state, and that he was last known to be living as a transient in the valley.

Both LVMPD and Henderson police issued arrest warrants for Laycock.

On May 3 LVMPD officers located Laycock and arrested him on two counts of Sexual Assault Child Under 16.

