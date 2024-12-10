Man arrested for trespassing onto Harry Reid International Airport's tarmac

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is arrested after trespassing at Harry Reid International Airport onto the tarmac Sunday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man who breached through secure doors in a panic.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 37-year-old Hector Steve Posado-Mendoza on the stairs of a private plane.

Police said he was 'sweating profusely and acting paranoid.' Officers were able to move Posado-Mendoza down the steps and arrest him.

Officers contacted the plane company's employees, asking what happened. The business owners said Posado-Mendoza entered the building and was 'acting very strange.' They said he was pacing back and forth, asking for someone to call 911.

At one point, they said he reached over the receptionist counter and grabbed the landline phone, ripping it off its dock. He then threw the phone, his cell phone, and a lighter to the ground.

The staff said he pushed through two sets of locked glass slider doors, entered the secure ramp area and walked toward Atlantic Aviation. Once he sat on the top steps of the plane, he asked the airplane staff to call the police again.

Posado-Mendoza was taken to an area hospital. He was booked for violation of airport rules and trespassing.