Man arrested for threatening to shoot people at Star Wars showing

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opening day was a holiday of sorts for many fans of the franchise, so it wasn't surprising to people flock to theaters around the Las Vegas valley.

At the AMC theater in Town Square, a group of Star Wars viewers got a little more than they bargained for on opening day. According to several witnesses, on Dec. 15 around 3:45 p.m., a man named Gary Williams threatened to shoot guests as they watched Star Wars in auditorium 5.

A female patron filed a report saying Williams began talking to himself and cussing loudly during the movie. When asked to quiet down he became verbally aggressive and threatened to shoot everyone in the theater. He was reportedly holding an item under his blanket, which turned out to be an umbrella, while making the threat.

Williams exited the theater and was followed closely by security until police arrived.

Since Williams verbally threatened to fire a gun into a crowd with intent to cause serious bodily harm, he will be charged with making a threat or conveying false information concerning acts of terrorism. He was arrested and booked at Clark County Detention Center.