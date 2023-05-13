Man arrested for threatening to kill Las Vegas Police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is facing terrorism charges after threatening to kill Las Vegas police.

According to an arrest report, 39-year-old Jonathan Thompson was arrested on Tuesday near the US 95 and Flamingo Road.

The report states that a man flagged down police officers outside of the Bolden Area Command on Monday. He told officers that Thompson was a former member of his church and that he sometimes counsels him. The report adds the man told officers Thompson sent him "alarming text messages" saying he was tired of law enforcement "messing with him" and that was going "to the police station tomorrow to kill cops."

According to police, the man showed investigators Thompson's Facebook page, which included posts referencing mass shooting events including weapons and officer body camera footage from One October, the Columbine school shooting, and the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. The report states he also posted a 45-minute long video saying he "wants justice" and "the time has come."

Investigators said the man told them that Thompson used illegal rugs including methamphetamine and heroin but was unsure if he had any "mental illness issues."

The report states Thompson was previously convicted and was registered as a child sex offender.

Records show Thompons made his first court appearance on Tuesday and is currently in custody at the Clark County Detention Center. No further hearings have been set, as of Friday night.