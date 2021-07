LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is behind bars after police say he threatened to kill everyone at The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip.

According to an arrest report, David Demaison allegedly said he had a nuclear weapon.

He was initially taken into custody by hotel security.

Detectives describe Demaison as a transient.

He is facing multiple charges, including conveying false information concerning an act of terrorism.