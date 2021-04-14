Man arrested for stabbing at Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on Las Vegas Strip doesn't remember what happened

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police have identified the man who was arrested for a stabbing at the Cosmopolitan hotel-casino on April 8.

33-year-old Chris Okoronkwo is facing charges of attempted murder, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

According to the arrest report for Okoronkwo, he went to the hotel-casino with a friend to gamble and meet women.

Once they arrived, they met two other men and three women. At some point, they all decided to go to a hotel room on the 37th floor.

Inside of the hotel room, one of the women complained that one of the men was being too sexually aggressive. A fight broke out.

Cosmopolitan’s security responded to the scene and observed Okoronkwo punching one of the men. That man, who is over 60, fell and hit his head on a wall.

Security then reportedly saw Okoronkwo stabbing another man before running away.

The security guards were able to stop Okoronkwo and detain him until Las Vegas police arrived.

The stabbing victim was taking to a local hospital.

Okoronkwo told police that he did not want to go to the hotel room and was trying to calm everyone down when he was struck. He claimed that he was drinking and could not remember exactly what happened, but he was defending himself. He denied that he had a knife and that he stabbed anyone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. April 27.