Man arrested for murder in death of man found with blunt force injuries

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is jailed Thursday in connection with the death of another man found with blunt force trauma injuries on Saturday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced.

Detectives' investigation began in the 5100 block of O'Bannon Drive, in the area of Sahara Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. Officers were dispatched there just before 8:30 p.m. on reports of an unconscious male.

They found a man in need of medical assistance near a carport, police said. He was transported to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Police noted an autopsy determined the man had blunt force trauma injuries.

An investigation led detectives to identify 43-year-old Jimmy Hampton as a suspect, according to police. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder.

Police asked anyone with information about this incident to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email homicide@lvmpd.com. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.