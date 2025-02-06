Man arrested for killing his father in southern valley home, say Las Vegas police

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is in custody after reportedly killing his father, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Timothy La, 35, was arrested on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Around 6:18 p.m. on Feb. 5, officers received a report of a dead person in a home on the 5300 block of Caprock Canyon Avenue off Blue Diamond Road.

Detectives determined the victim had suffered from a gunshot wound and had been home alone La, his son.

Police said La had shot his father and left the home., When La returned, he was arrested.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.