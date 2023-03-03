Man arrested for drugging models at Las Vegas house party, police report says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 38-year-old man was arrested after he was accused of drugging models against their will, according to a Las Vegas Metro police report.

One of the affected models, who reported it to LVMPD, claimed she and others were hired to be "atmosphere models," or models who "add beauty to a party," for the event. She told investigators that the party was initially planned to be at Zouk Night Club from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m., though it was moved last-minute to a warehouse in the south-central Las Vegas valley.

While at the party, the model told investigators that an Asian man, who identified himself as Lyon Gong, offered coffee with espresso to the group of models. The group began immediately feeling strange after drinking the coffee — though the model told police that coffee was not made out of sight.

Gong then continued to offer the models "candy" on a platter, which contained various narcotics like cocaine and ecstasy, among others, according to the report.

After immediately leaving the party, the model went to Timely Testing for a toxicology test, which came back positive for MDMA.

Text messages provided to police show the model texting her boss about the incident, who in turn reached out to the man that hired the models. The man stated he was sorry for what happened and claimed there was a language barrier between Gong and the models, which led to miscommunication.

The model provided police with photos of Gong from his Instagram, and later police were able to identify Gong as Zhou Gong via open-source information.

Officers later located Gong at his workplace — a gun store called Desert Fallout — which was in the same plaza as the warehouse. Gong was taken into custody without incident and police noted in the arrest report that Gong was wearing a jacket with a patch displaying an Instagram handle that matched the one given by the model.

Additionally, police found several orange pills pressed with a bull logo in Gong's jacket during a secondary search at CCDC. The pressed logo was not identifiable to narcotics officers, according to the report, though the pills themselves were recognized as MDMA.

Gong was booked at CCDC on Feb. 25 for charges related to poison and possession of a controlled substance.